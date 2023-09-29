Law Commission Advice To Roll Out Registration of E-FIRs in Phased Manner

The Law Commission on Friday has advised to roll out registration of e-FIRs in a phased manner, starting with offences bearing up to three years jail term.
According to media sources, in a report submitted to the government earlier this week, the law panel proposed setting up a centralised national portal to facilitate registration of e-FIRs.
The report said e-FIRs will solve long enduring issue of delay in the registration of FIRs and allow citizens to report crimes in real time.
Arjun Ram Meghwal, Law Commission Chairman Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi in a letter to Law Minister said, "Due to the march of technology, means of communication have progressed in leaps and bounds. In such a landscape, clinging on to an archaic system of registering FIRs does not augur well for criminal reforms."