Lawyer of Victims in Nirbhaya & Hathras Cases, Seema Kushwaha Joins BJP

In a significant political development, renowned Supreme Court lawyer and former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) member, Seema Kushwaha, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on March 18, marking a notable shift in her political allegiance.
Kushwaha, known for her tireless advocacy for victims in high-profile cases such as the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder, was warmly welcomed into the BJP fold by national general secretary Vinod Tawde.
Kushwaha's decision to join the BJP comes after her tenure with the Mayawati-led BSP, where she had been a member since January 2022. Her expertise and dedication in representing victims in landmark cases have earned her widespread recognition, particularly for her role in seeking justice for the Nirbhaya gang rape victim and her family.
The Nirbhaya case, which shook the nation in 2012, brought attention to the issue of gender-based violence and sparked nationwide outrage. Kushwaha's unwavering pursuit of justice for the victim's family played a pivotal role in ensuring that the perpetrators faced the full force of the law. Additionally, her founding of the Nirbhaya Jyoti Trust and advocacy campaigns have been instrumental in raising awareness and support for rape victims' rights.
The execution of the four convicts involved in the Nirbhaya case in March 2020 marked a long-awaited milestone in the quest for justice, following years of legal battles and public outcry.
In a parallel move, BSP Member of Parliament Sangeeta Azad, representing the Lalganj constituency in Uttar Pradesh, also made the transition to the BJP, accompanied by her husband Azad Ari Mardan. Tawde expressed the BJP's commitment to providing Azad with ample opportunities to contribute effectively within the party.