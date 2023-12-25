Leaders Pay Floral Tributes on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 99th Birth Anniversary

On Monday, floral tributes were paid at the ‘Sadaiv Atal’ in New Delhi on the 99th birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President JP Nadda, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with a host of other dignitaries paid floral tributes at the ‘Sadaiv Atal’.
Praising his dedication towards the nation, PM Modi said that Vajpayee will always remain a source of inspiration.
The Prime Minister posted on X: "पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री आदरणीय अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी जी को उनकी जयंती पर देश के सभी परिवारजनों की ओर से मेरा कोटि-कोटि नमन। वे जीवनपर्यंत राष्ट्र निर्माण को गति देने में जुटे रहे। मां भारती के लिए उनका समर्पण और सेवा भाव अमृतकाल में भी प्रेरणास्रोत बना रहेगा (On behalf of all the family members of the country, I bow to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his birth anniversary. He was engaged in accelerating nation building throughout his life. His dedication and service for Mother India will remain a source of inspiration even in Amritkaal).”
Atal Bihari Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Born to a poet father, Vajpayee later became a poet himself. He also did his masters in political science from Kanpur.
Vajpayee passed away on August 16, 2018, and served as the Prime Minister of India from 16 May to 1 June, 1996 and then from 19 March, 1998 to 22 May 2004.
The country's second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan, was conferred upon Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 1992. He was then conferred India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, by the then president of India Pranab Mukherjee in 2015.