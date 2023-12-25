PM Modi Extends Christmas Wishes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his best wishes to the nation on Christmas, expressing hope for peace and prosperity for all. He also reflected on the valuable lessons taught by Jesus Christ.
"Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! May this festive season bring joy, peace and prosperity to all. Let's celebrate the spirit of harmony and compassion that Christmas symbolises and work towards a world where everyone is happy and healthy. We also recall the noble teachings of Lord Christ," PM Modi said in a message on his official social media account.
Throughout the nation, people marked Christmas eve by participating in midnight mass prayers held in various states. Churches were illuminated, and in Madhya Pradesh, people even set off fireworks to commemorate the winter festival.
Midnight mass prayers were held at Sacred Heart Cathedral Catholic Church in Delhi on the occasion of Christmas. Prayers were also held at St. Francis Xavier's Cathedral in Bengaluru.
Christmas is a yearly celebration that honors the birth of Jesus Christ. It is recognized by billions of individuals globally on December 25 as both a religious and cultural observance.
The melodious sounds of carol singing, the breathtaking display of Christmas lights, and the beautifully adorned Christmas trees attract people to participate in the festive activities on Monday.