Legal Luminary Fali S Nariman Passes Away at 95
Renowned jurist and senior advocate, Fali S Nariman, has passed away at 95 in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Nariman, who was the former Additional Solicitor General of India, breathed his last at his residence around 1 am today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to the eminent jurist, calling him one of the most "outstanding legal minds" and said his thoughts are with Nariman's family.
"Shri Fali Nariman Ji was among the most outstanding legal minds and intellectuals. He devoted his life to making justice accessible to common citizens. I am pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace," the PM said in 'X'.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid his condolences to the departed soul saying, "My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Fali Nariman, whose demise leaves a profound void in the legal community. His contributions have not only shaped landmark cases, but have also inspired generations of jurists to uphold the sanctity of our Constitution and civil liberties. May his commitment to justice and fairness continue to guide us, even in his absence."
The Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud led bench also remembered Nariman. The CJI condoled his death and said, "We mourn passing away of Mr. Fali Nariman. He was a great giant of law. It's very sad."
Senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal in a post on X, said, " A great son of India passes away. Not just one of the greatest lawyers of our country but one of the finest human beings who stood like a colossus above all. The corridors of the court will never be the same without him. May his soul rest in peace."
Born to a Parsi family in Myanmar on January 10, 1929, Narman started his law practice at the Bombay High Court in 1950. In 1991, he received the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan in 2007.
Another senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani said, "In the very sad demise of #FaliNariman, legal doyen, accomplished Parliamentarian and the very epitome of a true gentleman in all he did , the nation and the Indian Bar has lost an inspirational and towering personality. I shared some very special moments with him which I will always treasure. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti."
The National Judicial Appointments Commission verdict is among the several landmark cases of Nariman.
He was a nominated member of the Rajya Sabha from 1999-2005.