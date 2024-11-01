Legendary Fashion Designer Rohit Bal Passes Away at 63

Rohit Bal, the iconic Indian fashion designer known for his innovative designs and significant contributions to the fashion industry, has sadly passed away on November 1. The Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) shared the heartbreaking news on their official Instagram account.
In their tribute, the FDCI wrote, “We mourn the passing of Legendary designer Rohit Bal. He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). Known for his unique blend of traditional patterns with modern sensibilities, Bal's work redefined Indian fashion and inspired generations. His legacy of artistry and innovation, along with forward-thinking, will live on in the fashion world. Rest in peace, GUDDA.”
Bal made headlines in October 2024 when he made a triumphant return to the runway nearly a year after facing health challenges. He showcased his stunning collection titled "Kaaynaat: A Bloom in the Universe" at the grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week, captivating audiences with his signature style.
However, Bal had been battling health issues for some time. In 2023, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Delhi due to heart ailments. Following his hospitalization, he expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love and support from his friends, family, and fans.
In a heartfelt post, he stated, “Dear friends, family, and supporters, I am deeply touched by your outpouring of love and prayers during my illness. Your support has been a beacon of hope and strength, helping me on my journey to recovery. As I heal, I am reminded of the resilience of our bond and our shared dreams... Let’s keep moving forward with hope and courage.”
Rohit Bal was 63 at the time of his passing, and his departure has left a profound void in the Indian fashion industry. His visionary designs and artistic sensibility have left an indelible mark, and his influence will continue to inspire future generations of designers.