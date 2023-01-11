LeT Associate Arrested in Srinagar, Cash Seized

A terror associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar and a huge cash of Rs 9.95 lakhs have been seized from his possesion, police said.

The LeT associate has been identified as Farhan Farooz. He was arrested during a naka checking on Tuesday.

Apart from the money, 450 grams of heroin, letter pads of the LeT, matrix sheets and a bike were also recovered from the accused.

An FIR has been registered under the sections of UAPA and NDPS Acts at the Kotibagh Poilce Station.

An investigation has been initiated into the case.