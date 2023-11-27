Lightning Strikes Amid Unseasonal Rains Kill 20 People in Gujarat

As many as 20 persons were killed after lightning strikes and unseasonal rains and hailstorm in different parts of Gujarat, sources said on Monday.
According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), a total of 20 rain-related deaths have been reported so far from different parts of the state. Further, reports said that over 50 animals including cattle and sheep were killed in the natural calamity.
On the other hand, crops in as many as 220 talukas were damaged after the rains, sources said.
The unseasonal rainfall has been caused due to a cyclonic circulation lying over the northeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Saurashtra and Kutch regions, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The deaths have been reported from Dahod, Bharuch, Tapi, Ahmedabad, Amreli, Banaskantha, Botad, Kheda, Mehsana, Panchmahal, Sabarkantha, Surat, Surendranagar and Devbhumi Dwarka, official sources said.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the deaths and said the local administration was engaged in relief work.