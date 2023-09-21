Five Injured in Lightning Strike Near Loktak Lake In Manipur

Four farmers and an Internally Displaced Person (IDP) were injured in a lightning strike during a thunderstorm near Loktak Lake in Manipur.
According to reports, the incident occurred when the farmers were at a paddy field field located at Keimang Loukon in between Keirenphabi and Khuga villages in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.
It is learned that one of the farmers sustained grievous injuries in the lightning strike. All the injured were rushed to the Moirang Health Community Centre for medical treatment.
Moreover, the IDP was injured while taking shelter at a relief camp in Moirang when he went with the four farmers to the nearby paddy field.
It is to be noted that over 60,000 displaced persons have taken shelter at different relief camps in the state due to ethnic violence that broke out earlier this year.