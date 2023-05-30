Liquor Policy Case: Delhi HC Rejects Manish Sisodia’s Bail Plea
The Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case of alleged corruption in the implementation of excise policy 2021-22.
The order was pronounced by Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma on Tuesday and reserved the decision on May 11.
Justice Sharma said that the allegations are very serious in nature and that the excise policy was formed at the instance of South Group with mala fide intention to give undue advantage to them. Such a conduct points towards the misconduct of the applicant who was admittedly a public servant and was holding a very high position, he further said.
Sources said the CBI had opposed the bail plea moved by Manish Sisodia and stated, "The applicant (Sisodia) enjoys close nexus with the executive, offices and bureaucrats and his influence and clout is evident. His party colleagues holding high ranks continue to make factually wrong claims in order to influence the investigation and also claiming the applicant to be a victim of a political vendetta."
Manish Sisodia is currently in judicial custody in connection to cases registered by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED). Earlier, he was denied bail by the special judge on March 31 and later by a trail court on April 28.
Notably, Manish Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in the liquor policy case on February 26 and was sent to 14-day judicial custody on March 6. The ED also made another arrest in the case earlier, as it took Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai into its custody.