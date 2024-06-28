Lok Sabha Adjourned Till Monday Amid Opposition Uproar for NEET Discussion

The Lok Sabha session on Friday was adjourned until Monday following uproar from Opposition leaders demanding a discussion on alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examinations and criticizing the National Testing Agency's (NTA) handling of the exams.
Members of Parliament (MPs) from various Opposition parties, including Congress, moved adjournment motions in both houses, a demand that was rejected by the chairpersons. This decision followed a meeting of the INDIA bloc's floor leaders at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's residence on June 27.
In Lok Sabha, Congress MPs Ranjeet Ranjan and Gaurav Gogoi led the demand for adjournment motions, while in Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain moved a similar motion.
The session commenced with Speaker Om Birla paying obituary respects to recently deceased members before insisting on prioritizing the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi emphasized the need to address youth concerns promptly.
Following the first adjournment, protests continued, leading Speaker Om Birla to adjourn the House till Monday.
"Never before has anything else been discussed during the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in Parliament's history. The government will address all questions post this motion," assured Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju.
Similar disruptions were observed in Rajya Sabha, where Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned proceedings amid uproar by INDIA bloc MPs demanding NEET discussions. The session resumed after the initial adjournment till noon.
The NEET-UG exam, held on May 5 for medical college admissions, has faced controversy over alleged paper leaks and irregularities. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made its first arrests on June 27, detaining two individuals in Patna, Bihar, in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case.