Lok Sabha Election 2024: Official Apps and Websites

Voter Helpline App

Streamlining voter-related services, this app allows users to: Search their name in the electoral roll. Register or modify their voter registration. Download their digital photo voter slip. File complaints. Receive election-related news and updates.

Download Links: Android | iOS

Saksham App

Specifically designed for People with Disabilities (PwDs), the Saksham App includes features such as: Voice assistance. Text-to-speech functionality. Accessibility features. Information on polling stations. Complaints.

Download Links: Android | iOS

KYC App

Know Your Candidate (KYC) app aids voters in understanding the criminal antecedents of candidates by providing: Candidate search by name. Information on criminal cases filed against the candidate. Details on the nature of the offenses.

Download Links: Android | iOS

cVIGIL App

Empowering citizens to report Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations, cVIGIL app features: Anonymous reporting. GPS tracking of violation locations. Live incident capture. Progress tracking of reported complaints.

Download Links: Android | iOS

Using the Apps

Download the app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Create an account.

Select the desired service.

Provide necessary details.

Track the progress of your request within the app.

Websites

Voter Portal

Allows users to: Search names in the electoral roll using EPIC number or personal details. Register new voters. Correct particulars. Submit migration cases. Upload relevant documents.

Access: Voter Portal

SVEEP

Social, cultural, and demographic-focused, SVEEP: Educates citizens on the election process. Engages citizens with peer groups. Empowers citizens to register and vote ethically.

Access: SVEEP

Conclusion

In conclusion, the 2024 Lok Sabha Election is ushering in a new era of digital democracy, leveraging mobile apps and websites to enhance voter engagement, awareness, and transparency. These tools provide platforms for voter registration, candidate information, and real-time election updates, ensuring that every citizen can easily access information, participate in the electoral process, and make informed decisions for the democratic system of India. Stay connected, stay informed, and actively participate in shaping the future of our nation.