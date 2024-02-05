Mahtari Vandan Yojana 2024: Empowering Women in Chhattisgarh

Mahtari Vandan Yojana 2024: Chhattisgarh's commitment to women's welfare takes a groundbreaking step with the launch of the Mahtari Vandan Yojana by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. This initiative aims to provide financial assistance to eligible women in the state, offering them Rs 1000 every month, totaling Rs 12,000 annually. The online application process for this scheme is scheduled from February 5th to February 20th.
Mahtari Vandan Yojana 2024 offers financial assistance to eligible women in Chattisgrah.
Monthly support of Rs 1000, totaling Rs 12,000 annually, for women aged 21 and above.
BJP's electoral promise during Chhattisgarh assembly elections shapes the initiative.
Scheme mirrors efforts like Madhya Pradesh's Laadli Bana Yojana.
Exclusive to married women residents aged 21 to 60 with a Chhattisgarh address.
Online applications accepted from February 5th to February 20th.
Aadhar card, bank account details, mobile number, and residence proof.
Detailed guide on registering online, ensuring clarity for applicants.
Mahtari Vandan Yojana signifies a crucial step in financially empowering Chhattisgarh's women, addressing their economic needs.
The genesis of Mahtari Vandan Yojana traces back to the BJP's announcement during the Chhattisgarh assembly elections. This electoral promise played a pivotal role in the party's success, aligning with similar initiatives like Madhya Pradesh's Laadli Bana Yojana.
Financial Assistance: Eligible women will receive Rs 1000 monthly, providing an annual support of Rs 12,000.
Age Criteria: Women aged 21 or older as of January 1, 2024, qualify for the scheme.
Implementation Date: Funds disbursement is set to begin on March 1, 2024.
Application Period: Online applications will be accepted from February 5th to February 20th.
To be eligible for the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, women must meet the following criteria:
Resident of Chhattisgarh: Applicants must be residents of Chhattisgarh.
Marital Status: Only married women qualify for this scheme.
Age Range: Applicants must be between 21 and 60 years old.
Bank Account: A valid bank account linked to Aadhaar is mandatory for fund transfers.
Applicants need the following documents to avail themselves of the benefits of the Mahtari Vandan Yojana:
Aadhar Card
Bank Account Details
Mobile Number
Residence Proof (Ration card or residence certificate for Chhattisgarh residents)
For online registration:
Open your mobile browser and search for 'BJP CG.'
Click on the official website of BJP Chhattisgarh. Link:
Navigate to the Mahtari Vandan Yojana section for detailed information.
Access the online registration form, available from February 5th.
Fill in personal details, including the applicant's name, husband's name, contact number, and address.
Specify village, ward, block or tehsil, and district details.
Indicate the number of married women in the family.
Click 'Submit' to complete the registration.
Chhattisgarh's Mahtari Vandan Yojana 2024 stands as a significant stride in empowering women through financial support. The application process, commencing on February 5th, is an opportunity for eligible women to access Rs 1000 per month and a total of Rs 12,000 annually. This scheme not only fulfills an electoral promise but also addresses the financial needs of women, fostering their economic well-being.