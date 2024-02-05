Mahtari Vandan Yojana 2024: Empowering Women in Chhattisgarh

Key Benefits of Mahtari Vandan Yojana

The genesis of Mahtari Vandan Yojana traces back to the BJP's announcement during the Chhattisgarh assembly elections. This electoral promise played a pivotal role in the party's success, aligning with similar initiatives like Madhya Pradesh's Laadli Bana Yojana.

Financial Assistance: Eligible women will receive Rs 1000 monthly, providing an annual support of Rs 12,000.

Age Criteria: Women aged 21 or older as of January 1, 2024, qualify for the scheme.

Implementation Date: Funds disbursement is set to begin on March 1, 2024.

Application Period: Online applications will be accepted from February 5th to February 20th.

Mahtari Vandan Yojana Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, women must meet the following criteria:

Resident of Chhattisgarh: Applicants must be residents of Chhattisgarh. Marital Status: Only married women qualify for this scheme. Age Range: Applicants must be between 21 and 60 years old. Bank Account: A valid bank account linked to Aadhaar is mandatory for fund transfers.

Mahtari Vandan Yojana Required Documents

Applicants need the following documents to avail themselves of the benefits of the Mahtari Vandan Yojana:

Aadhar Card Bank Account Details Mobile Number Residence Proof (Ration card or residence certificate for Chhattisgarh residents)

Mahtari Vandan Yojana Online Registration Process

For online registration:

Open your mobile browser and search for 'BJP CG.' Click on the official website of BJP Chhattisgarh. Link: https://www.bjpcg.com/ Navigate to the Mahtari Vandan Yojana section for detailed information. Access the online registration form, available from February 5th. Fill in personal details, including the applicant's name, husband's name, contact number, and address. Specify village, ward, block or tehsil, and district details. Indicate the number of married women in the family. Click 'Submit' to complete the registration.

Conclusion

Chhattisgarh's Mahtari Vandan Yojana 2024 stands as a significant stride in empowering women through financial support. The application process, commencing on February 5th, is an opportunity for eligible women to access Rs 1000 per month and a total of Rs 12,000 annually. This scheme not only fulfills an electoral promise but also addresses the financial needs of women, fostering their economic well-being.