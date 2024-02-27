Lok Sabha Polls: AAP Names Candidates For Delhi, Haryana

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) revealed its nominees for four Lok Sabha positions in Delhi and one from the Kurukshetra constituency in Haryana on Tuesday.
The AAP has nominated Kuldeep Kumar to run for the East Delhi constituency, while former Delhi Minister and senior AAP leader Somnath Bharti will compete for the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat.
The party has nominated Sahiram Pahalwan to run for the South Delhi seat, while Mahabal Mishra is scheduled to compete in West Delhi.
In Haryana, AAP has chosen Sushil Gupta to run for the position of Kurukshetra's representative.
During a press briefing, AAP representative Gopal Rai announced that his party made a significant move by nominating a candidate from the Schedule Caste for the East Delhi constituency, despite it being a general seat.
"In East Delhi, we have taken a historic decision. Kuldeep Kumar comes from a Scheduled Caste category, and this would be the first time in Delhi that a reserve category candidate will be fighting from a general seat," Rai said.
Gopal Rai also mentioned that the candidates' names were revealed after considering all the necessary factors to secure wins in the constituencies.
"From Bharuch and Bhavnagar, our candidates have been announced. The purpose of fielding these candidates is to ensure victory in whatever seats AAP will fight. So all calculations have been kept in mind," he said.
Atishi, a Rajya Sabha MP from AAP, also praised the party's choice to nominate Kuldeep Kumar for East Delhi.
"It is only the AAP that is trying to end caste-based politics in the country. We don't look at which seat is for Brahmans, or Gujjars. We have ended such calculations. We just look at those who want to serve the public in an honest manner," Atishi said.