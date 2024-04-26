Lok Sabha Polls: Tripura Leads Voter Turnout at 16.65 % Till 9 am; Assam at 9.71 %

Tripura has recorded the highest voter turnout, with a notable 16.65 percent as of 9 AM, according to data from the Election Commission of India.
Similar trends are observed in other states like West Bengal (15.68 percent), Manipur (15.49 percent), and Chhattisgarh (15.42 percent).
However, Maharashtra lags behind with only 7.45 percent turnout as of 9:00 AM.
Assam’s voter turnout stands at 9.71 per cent.
At the same time, Bihar is at 9.84 percent, Jammu and Kashmir at 10.39 percent, Karnataka at 9.21 percent, Kerala at 11.98 percent, Madhya Pradesh at 13.82 percent, Rajasthan at 11.77 percent, and Uttar Pradesh at 11.67 percent.
Comparatively, the overall voter turnout in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was over 67 percent.
The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 commenced at 7 AM across 88 Parliamentary Constituencies spread over 12 States and Union Territories.