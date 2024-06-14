Lok Sabha Speaker Election On June 26

The election for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker is scheduled for June 26, as per an official statement from the Lok Sabha released on Thursday.
The statement reads: "In pursuance of sub-rule (1) of Rule 7 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha, the President has been pleased to fix Wednesday, the 26th June, 2024, for holding the election to the office of Speaker, Lok Sabha."
Currently, BJP MP Om Birla holds the position of Lok Sabha Speaker. He was elected as the Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha in June 2019, following a motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Birla contested from Kota on a BJP ticket and won the seat with a margin of over 41,139 votes.
Additionally, the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will take place from June 24 to July 3, where newly elected members will take their oaths or affirmations, as announced by Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday. The 264th session of the Rajya Sabha will start on June 27 and end on July 3.
President Droupadi Murmu is set to address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on June 27. The previous session of the 17th Lok Sabha (Budget session) was held from January 31 to February 10, 2024.