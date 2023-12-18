Lok Sabha Suspends Over 30 MPs Including Gaurav Gogoi & Abdul Khaleque for Unruly Conduct

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday suspended as many as 33 Opposition MPs, including Congress stalwart Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, for the remainder of the Winter Session of Parliament.
Assam MPs namely Gaurav Gogoi and Abdul Khaleque were also suspended for disrupting house proceedings.
According to reports, the action was taken as the MPs displayed placards inside the House during protests demanding a statement from union home minister Amit Shah on the Lok Sabha security breach.
The fresh action comes only days after 13 MPs, including nine from the Congress, were suspended for carrying banners and engaging in disruptive behavior.
Since last Wednesday, a united Opposition has demanded statements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, necessitating several adjournments.
In an interview on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi stated that an investigation into the incident, rather than a debate in Parliament, was required. In response to his remark, the Congress accused him of avoiding a debate on the subject because the BJP sought to protect its MP Pratap Simha, whose office issued entry cards to the two intruders who caused a commotion inside the Lok Sabha.
The opposition had called for the reinstatement of the 13 suspended Lok Sabha members. Some of them demonstrated with placards on the steps of Parliament today.