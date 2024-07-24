LoP Rahul Gandhi to Meet Farmer Leaders In Parliament Today

In a significant development, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is reportedly set to meet a delegation of seven farmer leaders on Wednesday at around 11 am in the Parliament.
During the meeting, the farmer leaders are expected to request Rahul Gandhi to introduce a private member bill addressing their long-standing demands, including the legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops.
In a related announcement, leaders from the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha declared on Monday that they would initiate a nationwide protest against the Modi government, which includes burning effigies. This fresh wave of protests aims to press for the legalisation of the MSP guarantee.
The farmer groups also plan to stage a "long march" in support of the private bills proposed by the opposition. This announcement was made during a press conference in Delhi.
As part of their protest activities, the farmers will conduct a nationwide tractor rally on August 15, coinciding with India's Independence Day. During the rally, they intend to burn copies of the new criminal laws.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leaders highlighted that the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march would complete 200 days on August 31. They urged people to gather at locations such as Khanauri and Shambhu on the Punjab and Haryana border.
Furthermore, the organizations announced a series of mega rallies, starting with a significant rally in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on September 1. This will be followed by rallies in Jind district of Haryana on September 15, 2024, and Pipli on September 22, 2024.
Earlier this year, in February, the Haryana government set up barricades on the Ambala-New Delhi national highway as farmers' unions announced a march to Delhi in support of various demands, including the MSP legal guarantee. Despite being stopped at the Haryana borders for several days, the farmers' protest 2.0 had already begun.