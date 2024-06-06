LPG Cylinder Blast in Mumbai's Chembur Area

Around ten people, including women and children were injured owing to an LPG gas cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Chembur area in the morning hour on Thursday.
The incident took place in a ground-plus-one story building on C G Gidwani Marg in Chembur. One of the women who was injured, had lit a gas stove for cooking when the blast occured. According to an official, the LPG cylinder was already leaking and it exploded when the woman lit the stove.
The blaze was extinguished at 8.08am
As per reports, the incident occurred behind Smoke Hill Saloon, close to the Golf Club on C.G Gidwani road.
All the injured persons were rushed to the civic-run Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi.
Four individuals - Jyotsna Limbajiya (53), Piyush Limbajiya (25), Nitin Limbajiya (55), and Preeti Limbajiya (34) - sustained severe burn injuries.
While four others - Om Limbajiya (9), Ajay Limbajiya (33), Poonam Limbajiya (35), and Mehak Limbajiya (11) - incurred minor injuries, according to reports.
Another person, Sudam Shirsat (55), received head and leg injuries and was shifted to the Sion Hospital for further treatment, the official said. However, the condition of all the injured people have been reported stable.