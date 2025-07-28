Parliament to Hold Special Debate on Operation Sindoor Today

The Lok Sabha is set to hold a special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor', India’s military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, on Monday, July 28, while the Rajya Sabha will take up the matter on Tuesday, July 29.

According to the official List of Business, the agenda includes a "Special Discussion on India's strong, successful and decisive 'Operation Sindoor'" in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack claimed 26 civilian lives, following which India carried out precision strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure across the border in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

A high-voltage debate is expected, with leaders from both the ruling alliance and the Opposition preparing for intense exchanges in Parliament.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to initiate the discussion in the Lok Sabha. Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and BJP MPs Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey are also likely to participate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to intervene during the Lok Sabha debate and may also speak during the Rajya Sabha discussion on Tuesday. The Opposition had earlier demanded the Prime Minister’s presence, especially in light of US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following the attack.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and MP Rajiv Rai will represent their party during the debate, while TDP MPs Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and GM Harish Balayogi are also set to participate. The TDP has been allotted 30 minutes for its remarks.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that the discussion on Operation Sindoor will run for 16 hours in both Houses — on July 28 in the Lok Sabha and on July 29 in the Rajya Sabha.

"All issues cannot be discussed together... The opposition has raised several matters like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar. We have informed them that Operation Sindoor will be discussed first," Rijiju told reporters.

The debate comes after a disruptive first week of the Monsoon Session, which saw the unexpected resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and other political tensions.

Meanwhile, the floor leaders of the INDIA bloc are set to meet at 10 am on Monday to finalise their strategy for the second week of the session, with the Operation Sindoor discussion at the top of the agenda.

