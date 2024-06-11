Lt General Upendra Dwivedi Appointed Next Chief Of Army Staff

The Narendra Modi-led central government announced on Tuesday that Lt General Upendra Dwivedi will be the next Chief of the Army Staff (COAS). According to a statement issued by the Defence Ministry, Lt Gen Dwivedi will take charge from the current Army Chief, General Manoj Pande, on June 30.
As the 30th Army Chief, Lt Gen Dwivedi will assume his new role after serving in various key positions, including Vice Chief of Army Staff, Northern Army Commander, and Director General of Infantry. His extensive military career spans over 39 years, marked by numerous command appointments and significant contributions to the force.
An alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi was commissioned into the 18th Battalion of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in December 1984. He later went on to command the same unit. Throughout his career, Lt Gen Dwivedi has held critical roles such as Deputy Chief at Army Headquarters and Commander of the 9th Corps in Himachal Pradesh.
His appointment as the Chief of Army Staff reflects his vast experience and dedication to the Indian Army, promising continued strong leadership and strategic direction for the future.