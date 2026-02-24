Lucknow Horror: Son Kills Father; Dismembers Body, Hides Remains In Drum

In a chilling case that has sent shockwaves through Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, a 21-year-old man allegedly shotdead his father, dismembered the body, and attempted to mislead police by filing a missing person complaint in his own father’s name. The gruesome crime unfolded in the Ashiana area of the city and has exposed a disturbing tale of family conflict and brutality.

Advertisment

According to the report, the accused, Akshat Pratap Singh, is alleged to have killed his father, Manvendra Singh, following a heated argument on February 20. According to police sources, tensions between the two had been simmering for years over Akshat’s lack of interest in studies and his father’s insistence that he pursue a career in medicine.

Investigators revealed that on the day of the incident, an argument escalated dramatically, culminating in Akshat allegedly shooting his father. What followed, police say, was an attempt to conceal the crime in a manner that has stunned even seasoned officers.

As per the report, after the killing, the accused reportedly moved the body from the third floor of their residence to an empty room. There, he allegedly used a cutting machine to dismember the body. The different parts of the body were disposed of separately in an apparent bid to destroy evidence.

The extremities were allegedly stuffed into a bag and dumped near a locality in the area, while other parts were disposed of elsewhere. A portion of the body was reportedly hidden inside a blue drum and kept within the house. The brutality of the act and the calculated manner in which it was carried out have left investigators describing the case as one of the most horrifying they have handled in recent times.

According to the report tragic dimension to the case is the presence of the accused’s sister during the incident. She allegedly witnessed the events unfold. Police believe she was threatened by her brother and was left so traumatised by what she saw that she remained silent out of fear until the matter came to light during the investigation.

As per the report, in what police are calling an attempt to divert suspicion, Akshat allegedly went on to file a missing person report about his own father. Officers say this move was intended to create an impression that Manvendra Singh had disappeared under mysterious circumstances.

Manvendra Singh was a well-known businessman dealing in liquor and pharmaceutical products. His wife had passed away earlier, and he was raising his children alone. Those familiar with the family described him as a father who had high aspirations for his son. He reportedly wanted Akshat to become a doctor and build a respectable career.

According to the report, indicate that Akshat had little interest in academics, leading to repeated confrontations at home. The strained relationship had previously driven him to run away from home for a period. Although he later returned, tensions reportedly continued unabated.

The case came to light after inconsistencies in statements and further inquiry led police to uncover disturbing evidence inside the house. Forensic teams have since examined the premises, and authorities are piecing together the sequence of events.