Air Ambulance Crashes in Jharkhand, All 7 On Board Killed

All seven people on board an air ambulance were killed after the aircraft crashed in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday night.

Advertisment

The aircraft, a Beechcraft C90 operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, had taken off from Ranchi at around 7:11 PM. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the plane lost communication and radar contact roughly 23 minutes after departure while en route to Delhi.

The flight was carrying two pilots, a doctor, a paramedic, a critically injured patient, and two attendants. The patient, a 41-year-old man who had suffered 63 per cent burn injuries in an accident, was being transported to Delhi for advanced medical treatment.

Search and rescue teams from the district administration reached the crash site despite difficult terrain. Senior Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar Agarwal confirmed that all seven occupants were found dead at the site.

Deputy Commissioner Keerthishree G stated that preliminary findings suggest the crash may have been caused by a thunderstorm. However, she clarified that the exact cause will be determined only after a detailed investigation.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) is dispatching a team to probe the incident, and efforts are underway to recover critical flight data, including the black box.

Further details are awaited as authorities continue their investigation into the tragic crash.