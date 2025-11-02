Lucknow Named UNESCO ‘Creative City of Gastronomy’

Lucknow has officially been designated as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy during the 43rd Session of the UNESCO General Conference, currently being held in Uzbekistan.

The recognition celebrates the city’s centuries-old Awadhi cuisine, its vibrant food traditions, and inclusive cultural heritage that continue to define Lucknow’s global identity.

The Uttar Pradesh government hailed the announcement as a milestone moment for the State, placing Lucknow among the world’s leading gastronomic destinations.

Hyderabad earned its place in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in 2019, becoming India’s first city to receive the Gastronomy tag.

Known for its iconic Hyderabadi biryani, the city’s cuisine is a fusion of Mughlai, Turkish, and Arabic influences, shaped by the Nizami legacy

Officials noted that the honour underscores how the city’s culinary heritage has evolved into a powerful instrument of cultural diplomacy and sustainable tourism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight over the global recognition, urging people from across the world to visit Lucknow and experience its distinct cultural and culinary charm.

"Lucknow is synonymous with a vibrant culture, at the core of which lies an extraordinary culinary tradition. I am glad that UNESCO has recognised this aspect of Lucknow,” he posted on X.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh remarked that the distinction not only celebrates Lucknow’s enduring culinary legacy but also highlights Uttar Pradesh’s growing contribution to India’s development story.

“Culinary tourism has long drawn visitors to Uttar Pradesh. The State holds immense potential to lead in this sector in the years ahead. This recognition reflects how tourism aligns with the vision of a Viksit Uttar Pradesh. Under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh continues to bring laurels to the nation,” he said.

According to the State government, the UNESCO Creative City tag will enhance global visibility, promote food-based entrepreneurship, and foster sustainable tourism practices.

Lucknow’s thriving tourism sector already demonstrates this momentum — in 2024, the city recorded over 82.7 lakh domestic and international tourists, while in the first half of 2025 alone, visitor numbers have surpassed 70.2 lakh.

These figures highlight how Lucknow’s unique blend of food, culture, and heritage continues to drive tourism growth and international recognition for the region.

