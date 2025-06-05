Maa Kamakhya Insult: Assam Police Blocked by Bengal Cops in Hunt for Wazahat Qadri

Tensions have intensified between Assam and West Bengal after the Assam Police launched a raid in West Bengal to arrest Wazahat Khan Qadri Rashidi, who is accused of making obscene, offensive, and derogatory remarks about Maa Kamakhya, one of the most sacred Hindu deities in Northeast India.

The raid, conducted at Qadri’s residence, was met with strong resistance from West Bengal Police, who allegedly protected the accused and refused to cooperate with Assam police. Sources claim that the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government pressured local law enforcement to prevent Qadri's arrest and transfer to Assam.

The move came after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the state police to take strict legal action against Qadri in response to massive public outrage. An Assam Police team had camped in West Bengal for two days but reportedly failed to apprehend the accused due to non-cooperation and obstruction by Bengal Police.

The Assam Police has expressed strong displeasure, calling the West Bengal Police’s actions a deliberate attempt to shield the accused and obstruct justice. This inter-state standoff has now turned into a political flashpoint and sparked sharp criticism on social media platforms.

Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage Across Assam

Earlier, Wazahat Khan Qadri Rashidi stirred nationwide controversy by posting obscene and derogatory comments on Maa Kamakhya via his verified account on X (formerly Twitter), under the handle @rashidi_wazahat. In a now-deleted post, Qadri referred to the sacred Shakti Peeth of Maa Kamakhya as a “chopped vagina” and called Hindu devotees “mentally sick.”

A formal complaint filed in Guwahati alleged that the remarks were not only blasphemous and offensive but also intended to hurt religious sentiments, incite communal hatred, and promote disharmony among religious communities.

The post sparked widespread condemnation from devotees, religious leaders, and political figures across the country. Calls for strict punishment and arrest of Qadri have grown louder, with Assam Police now seeking legal recourse to ensure his extradition.

