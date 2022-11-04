Madhya Pradesh: 11 Killed After Bus Collides with Car in Betul

In a tragic incident, at least 11 people were killed after a bus collided with a car in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district on Thursday night.

The accident happened at around 2 am near Jhallar police station, news agency ANI reported.

According to police, the bus was empty when it collided with the SUV.

One person sustained injuries in the accident and has been admitted to a hospital, said Betul Superintendent of Police Simala Prasad as per the report.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to next of kin of the deceased.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Betul, MP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured," Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet.