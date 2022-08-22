Madhya Pradesh: 4 School Students Killed in Road Accident

Four school students died while 11 others sustained grievous injuries when a tempo collided with a truck near Hatai Palki area in Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday morning.

The injured students were rushed to three private hospitals and one health facility in Nagda.

According to reports, four died in a private hospital in Ujjain while undergoing treatment.

Reports stated that the injured were pulled out of the vehicle with the help of a rope by the villagers.

The tempo driver had picked up the children studying in two convent private schools from Hataipalki village on Monday morning. The students who were in the tempo studied in Class VI and VIII.