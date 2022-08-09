Madhya Pradesh Police Arrests Mirchi Baba on Charges of Rape

Madhya Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested Baba Vairagyanand Giri, also known as Mirchi Baba, on charges of rape.

The accused has been arrested, reported ANI quoting an official.

A case has been registered under section 376 of IPC and further investigation into the matter is underway, said Bhopal ACP Nidhi Saxena.

In 2019, the self-proclaimed godman, who performed a yajna for Congress leader Digvijiya Singh’s victory in Lok Sabha, had announced to take a ‘jal samadhi’ if Singh loses — but was unable to do s o due to police presence.