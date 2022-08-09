Dima Hasao: Congress Takes Out Rally as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

A rally was taken out by Dima Hasao District Congress Committee on Tuesday at Haflong town in connection with "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".

The rally started from Rajiv Bhawan to Council rotary and returned back to Sambhudhan Phonglo statue and to Rajiv Bhawan.

Speaking on the occasion, former MLA of Haflong and CEM of N.C.Hills Autonomous Council Mr. Samarjeet Haflongbar said that the rally was organized to celebrate the 75th Years of Indian Independence and to pay respect to all the freedom fighters, who fought against the British raj to free India.

He also said that the Congress party also wants to make the general public aware of the danger of BJP government’s privatization policy, which if continued will make the people of India in bondage again.