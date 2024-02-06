Madhya Pradesh Takes Action Against Surging Cyber Crimes Targeting Children

In a proactive response for the alarming increase in cyber crimes against children, Madhya Pradesh has taken significant steps to address the growing threat and protect its younger population.
A recent report by Child Rights and You (CRY), based on figures released by the National Crime Report Bureau (NCRB), highlighted a staggering 4800% surge in crimes over the past five years.
The study emphasized the escalating impact of the internet’s widespread usage, with 99% of the parents reportedly unaware of the online content of their children consume.
Soha Moitra, Regional Director at CRY pointed out that only three caese of cybercrime against children were registered in MP in 2018, a number that sharply rose to 147 in 2022.
Moitra stated, “The fear that the covid pandemic may have left children more exposed to online education and other entertainment platforms, which in effect tend to increase risks for children manifested at multiple levels, has been vindicated by current NCRB DATA”.
Distrubingly, the analysis revealed that 93% of the registered cybercrimes against children involved the publication or transmission of material depictng minors engaged in sexually explict acts. Madhya Pradesh reported 147 out of 1360 cases across the country in 2022, making it the third highest after Karnataka and Rajasthan.
A joint study has been conducted by CRY and Chanakya National Law University (CNLU) in Patna to shed light on the extent of the online threats during covid era. It is revealed that 78% of the teachers in MP observed behavioural changes in children, indicating potential exploitation and abuse.
Encouragingly, Madhya Pradesh is making strides in raising awareness and encouraging reporting. The study found that 98% of parents refused to report online sexual exploitation and abuse, with only 2% willing to lodge complaints with the police.
Authorities are actively educating parents about relevant laws and steps have been taken to facilitate the reporting process.