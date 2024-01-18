Ram Mandir Inauguration: MHA Sends High-Level Team to Ayodhya Amid Cyber Threats

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent a high-level team to Ayodhya to deal with cyber threats ahead of the inauguration of Ram Mandir, reports said.
According to reports, the joint team includes officials of MHA's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy), Intelligence Bureau (IB), Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) and experts in cyber matters.
This move comes amid warnings from the Union Home Ministry's cyber security wing, advising people to be wary of harmful mobile applications being circulated on WhatsApp by cyber criminals in relation to VIP access to temple.
Authorities have been monitoring the activities of cyber criminals in anticipation of the upcoming historic Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.
Ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the Prime Minister on Friday also released an audio message informing that he was beginning an 11-day 'anusthan' (special ritual) from then on.