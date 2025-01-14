Maha Kumbh 2025 Begins with Sacred Bath on Paush Purnima, Over 1.7 Cr Devotees Participate

The Maha Kumbh 2025 commenced in Prayagraj on Monday with the sacred bath on Paush Purnima, drawing over 1.7 crore devotees to the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. Braving bone-chilling temperatures of 10°C, pilgrims immersed themselves in the frigid waters, transforming the Sangam into a sanctuary of spirituality and cultural heritage.

The festival marks the transition from Paush to Magh and celebrates the end of the harvest season. This year’s Kumbh Mela, considered particularly auspicious due to a celestial event occurring once every 144 years, has drawn devotees from across India and the world. Over 85 lakh pilgrims had already taken the holy dip in the days leading up to the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Maha Kumbh as a living testament to India’s spiritual legacy and harmony, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described it as a symbol of cultural unity in diversity.

The ceremonial bath, marking the formal beginning of the 45-day event, started at dawn and continued until dusk, accompanied by chants of "Har Har Gange." Helicopters showered rose petals on pilgrims, enhancing the divine atmosphere, as many proceeded to the Triveni Sangam even after sunset.

The event showcased scenes of profound faith and devotion: a couple stood waist-deep in water, fingers entwined, while others offered prayers to the rising sun. Ascetics meditated in reverence, adding to the spiritual fervor. The Kalpvasis began their month-long retreat, embracing austere spiritual disciplines aimed at personal growth and humanity’s welfare.

International visitors also added to the vibrant diversity. South Korean YouTubers captured the grandeur, Japanese tourists explored its spiritual depth, and devotees from Europe, Russia, and America participated in the festivities.

Security was tight, with 50,000 personnel deployed across the 10,000-acre mela area. ADG (Prayagraj) Bhanu Bhaskar confirmed the peaceful conclusion of the Paush Purnima snan.

A larger crowd is anticipated on Tuesday for Makar Sankranti, when the Amrit Snan of akharas is scheduled to take place. The unique alignment of Paush Purnima and Makar Sankranti has amplified the influx of pilgrims, further elevating the festival’s significance.

