Maha Kumbh 2025: Indian Railways to Run 13,000 Trains with ₹5,000 Crore Infrastructure Boost

Indian Railways (IR) has unveiled a series of initiatives to ensure a seamless and comfortable experience for the 40 crore pilgrims expected to attend MahaKumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. Union Minister of Railways, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, inaugurated several key measures aimed at enhancing IR's preparedness for the grand event.

Advertisment

Central to the preparations is a state-of-the-art, 24x7 Kumbh War Room at the Railway Board level. This facility features real-time monitoring through live feeds from 1,176 CCTV cameras across nine key stations. Additionally, a 12-language announcement system and a multilingual facilitation booklet in 22 languages have been introduced to assist pilgrims from diverse backgrounds.

Indian Railways has invested ₹5,000 crore over the last three years to bolster infrastructure, enabling the operation of 13,000 trains during the event, including 3,134 special services. Key upgrades include 48 new platforms, 21 foot overbridges, 23 holding areas with a capacity for over 1 lakh pilgrims, and 554 ticketing counters, including mobile units.

To cater to the heavy rush, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has launched special trains. Two pairs of trains are running between Kamakhya-Tundla and Naharlagun-Tundla, completing four trips in each direction. These trains, equipped with AC, sleeper, and general sitting coaches, stop at important stations like Rangiya, New Jalpaiguri, Patna, and Prayagraj, ensuring comfortable and accessible travel options for pilgrims.

Freight trains have been rerouted to Dedicated Freight Corridors to prioritize passenger services. Crowd management measures, including color-coded tickets and barcode-enabled systems, will facilitate smooth operations, especially on peak days like Mauni Amavasya, expected to attract over 5 crore devotees.

These comprehensive measures underscore Indian Railways’ commitment to providing a safe, efficient, and technologically advanced travel experience during MahaKumbh 2025, ensuring smooth journeys for millions of pilgrims attending this iconic spiritual event.

Also Read: Prayagraj Glows with Devotion as Maha Kumbh 2025 Begins