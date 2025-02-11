Maha Kumbh 2025 Breaks Records with Over 450 Million Devotees

The Maha Kumbh 2025 has witnessed an unprecedented gathering of over 450 million (45 crore) devotees, making it one of the largest religious congregations in history. The state government had initially estimated this number would be reached in 45 days, but it has already been achieved within a month, with 15 days still remaining before the grand event concludes.

With its blend of spiritual significance, grand rituals, and technological advancements, Maha Kumbh 2025 has set new benchmarks in crowd management, sanitation, and digital facilitation.

Massive Crowd Management Efforts in Place

With the number of devotees surpassing 45 crore, authorities are focusing heavily on smooth crowd management. The upcoming Magh Purnima Snan on February 12, a key event associated with the veneration of Guru Brahaspati and the celestial descent of Gandharva at Sangam, is expected to draw millions more. To facilitate movement, the mela area has been declared a ‘no vehicle zone’ from the morning of February 11, with only essential and emergency services permitted.

Indian Railways Running at Full Capacity

To accommodate the rising influx of pilgrims, Indian Railways is operating at full capacity. On February 9 alone, 330 trains transported 12.5 lakh passengers, with an additional 130 trains departing by 3 PM on February 10. Officials and Union Ministers have reviewed preparations at all eight railway stations in Prayagraj, while Prayagraj Sangam station remains temporarily closed on major bathing dates for better crowd control.

High-Tech Security and Digital Management

A multi-tier security and surveillance system has been deployed across the Kumbh Mela grounds. Authorities have introduced:

AI-powered CCTV cameras and drone surveillance for real-time monitoring.

for real-time monitoring. A digital token system to regulate access to bathing ghats and minimize overcrowding.

to regulate access to bathing ghats and minimize overcrowding. Special provisions for senior citizens and differently-abled devotees to ensure inclusivity.

President Droupadi Murmu and Other Dignitaries Participate

Adding to the historical significance of this Kumbh, President Droupadi Murmu took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on February 10, 2025. She also visited key religious sites and interacted with saints and devotees. Other prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, have also participated in the sacred rituals. Several Bollywood celebrities and sports personalities have also marked their presence at the event.

Kalpavas Sees Massive Participation

The sacred practice of Kalpavas, a period of fasting and spiritual discipline, has seen participation from over 10 lakh devotees this year. On Magh Purnima, Kalpvasis will conclude their observances with a final holy dip, pujan, and daan.

World-Class Healthcare Services Deployed

The Maha Kumbh 2025 has provided medical care to over 7 lakh pilgrims, with:

4.5 lakh treated at 23 allopathic hospitals

3.71 lakh undergoing pathology tests

3,800 minor and 12 major surgeries successfully completed

2.18 lakh people benefiting from AYUSH treatments

Medical specialists from AIIMS Delhi, IMS BHU, and international experts from Canada, Germany, and Russia are offering healthcare support, including Panchakarma and yoga therapy.

Unprecedented Cleanliness Drive

Authorities have enforced a rigorous sanitation plan to maintain hygiene at the Mela. Over 22,000 sanitation workers have been deployed, ensuring waste management efficiency. Measures include:

Plastic bans and biodegradable alternatives

Thousands of bio-toilets and automated garbage disposal units

Water treatment initiatives to keep the Ganga clean

Cultural Extravaganza Enhances Kumbh’s Grandeur

Throughout the event, cultural performances by Padma awardees, folk artists, and classical dancers have enriched the spiritual atmosphere. Kathak, Bharatanatyam, and folk dances like Lavani and Bihu are being showcased, alongside literary discussions on ancient scriptures and Vedic philosophy.

A Monumental Event Blending Tradition with Modernity

With its seamless integration of spiritual traditions, technological advancements, and efficient governance, Maha Kumbh 2025 has redefined large-scale religious gatherings. As the event continues to draw millions, it stands as a testament to India's ability to manage faith, heritage, and innovation on an unparalleled scale.

