Maha Kumbh 2025: President Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam

President Droupadi Murmu arrived at the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Monday, where she took a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

After the ritual, President Murmu offered prayers at the revered spot, a tradition followed by millions of devotees during the Kumbh Mela.

The President was warmly received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath upon her arrival in Prayagraj earlier in the day.

"Governor of Uttar Pradesh Smt Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received President Droupadi Murmu on her arrival at Prayagraj," the Rashtrapati Bhavan confirmed on X.

Following her spiritual ritual, President Murmu participated in feeding migratory birds at Triveni Sangam.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, accompanied by his family, also took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on the same day. Expressing his gratitude, CM Dhami spoke to the media, calling himself "fortunate" to take part in the holy event. He also highlighted the ongoing preparations for the Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar, adding that the region is eagerly anticipating the next edition of this grand spiritual gathering.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government reported that a staggering 8.429 million devotees took a holy dip on Sunday, contributing to the total of over 420 million participants in the Maha Kumbh 2025 so far.

The ongoing Kumbh, which began on Paush Purnima (January 13, 2025), is set to continue until Mahashivratri on February 26, 2025. The event, renowned as the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering, has already attracted millions of devotees from across India and the globe, with the potential to set new records for attendance.

