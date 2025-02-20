Maha Kumbh Generates Over ₹3 Lakh Crore in Trade, Claims CAIT

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has claimed that the ongoing Maha Kumbh has generated over ₹3 lakh crore ($360 billion) in trade, making it one of India's biggest economic events.

CAIT General Secretary and MP Praveen Khandelwal highlighted the deep connection between faith and economy, stating that the unprecedented scale of commercial activity during Maha Kumbh demonstrates how spiritual tourism and religious gatherings significantly contribute to India’s economic growth.

Initially, Maha Kumbh was expected to attract 40 crore devotees and generate ₹2 lakh crore in trade. However, due to overwhelming enthusiasm, estimates have now risen to 60 crore visitors, pushing the projected economic impact beyond ₹3 lakh crore, CAIT stated.

The association noted that Maha Kumbh has provided a major boost to sectors such as tourism, food and beverage, transport and logistics, religious items, traditional clothing, handicrafts, healthcare, wellness services, media, advertising, and entertainment.

The economic impact extends beyond Prayagraj, with business activity surging in cities and towns within a 150 km radius. Additionally, religious hubs like Ayodhya and Varanasi have witnessed increased pilgrim footfall, further strengthening their local economies.

To facilitate a smooth and well-organized Maha Kumbh, the Uttar Pradesh government invested ₹7,500 crore in infrastructure development in Prayagraj, including roads, flyovers, and underpasses, with ₹1,500 crore allocated specifically for Maha Kumbh preparations.

