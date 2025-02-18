Kumbh Special Trains’ Platform Change Fuelled Delhi Stampede, RPF Report Hints

The recent stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station which reportedly claimed the lives of 18 people left the nation in shock. While everyone has been eagerly waiting to know what exactly went wrong on that day, a recent report from the RPF (Railway Protection Force) reveals some shocking incidents that took place on 15th February, the day stampede occurred.

As per the RPF report, two announcements made at a gap of three minutes, about a Prayagraj-bound Kumbh Special train, mentioned different platforms that may have sparked the deadly stampede that killed at least 18 on Saturday night.

The first announcement said that the train would leave from Platform 12, and the second said it would from Platform 16. These confusing announcements within three minutes came just before what the report terms “a stampede-like situation”.

The RPF report goes against what the Railways had said—that there was no announcement regarding platform 16.

The RPF report was prepared by the inspector in charge of RPF’s New Delhi post. The incident report also mentions that after the announcements for Kumbh Special, passengers from platform number 12, 13,14 and 15 tried to reach pedestrian bridge number 2 and 3 using the staircases. At the same time passengers of Magadh and Uttar Sampark Kranti Express, stationed on platform numbers 14 and 15 and of Prayagraj Express, which was yet to arrive, were climbing down the staircase.

This led to the stampede. The incident report also said that the gathering of passengers at the railway station suddenly started increasing when the Shiv Ganga Express departed from platform number 12. This resulted in the choking of pedestrian bridges number 2 and 3.

“The RPF’s assistant security commissioner (ASC/NDLS) came to pedestrian bridge 2 and after assessing the crowd asked the station director to stop the further sale of tickets and take precautions considering the heavy rush. The station director was also asked to start the special trains as soon as they were filled with passengers. Through announcements all on-duty and off-duty staff was directed to reach the platform and pedestrian bridges,”—the report reportedly said.

The report reveals that when the RPF jawans were trying to vacate bridges 2 and 3, an announcement was made at around 8.45 pm on the departure of Prayagraj-bound Kumbh Special from platform number 12. However, soon after, another announcement was made that the special train would depart from platform number 16. This resulted in a stampede-like situation.

“Due to the presence of passengers of Magadh Express, Uttar Sampark Kranti Express, and Prayajraj Express at platform number 14 and 15, the movement of passengers stopped”--the RPF report revealed as per media reports.