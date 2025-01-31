Maha Kumbh Stampede: Judicial Probe Ordered, Security Reinforced

A day after a tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh claimed at least 30 lives, the Uttar Pradesh government has enforced stricter crowd management measures to ensure the safety of millions of devotees attending the festival.

The UP authorities have declared the Maha Kumbh area a "no-vehicle zone" till February 4, a day after the next "Amrit Snan" on Basant Panchami. Vehicular movement has been severely restricted, with the entry of four-wheelers and buses from outside Prayagraj banned. VIP passes have also been revoked to streamline the movement of devotees.

“Vehicle passes will not be valid until all devotees have safely left for their destinations,” said Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Anshuman Mishra. However, police, administrative vehicles, ambulances, and other essential service providers are exempt from these restrictions.

The tragedy occurred between 1 AM and 2 AM on Wednesday, when surging crowds breached police barricades at the riverbank, leading to a fatal stampede. Eyewitnesses blamed the police for mismanagement, with survivors recalling how the crowd was left unchecked. Saroja, a devotee from Karnataka who lost four family members, accused the police of failing to ensure proper arrangements.

In response to the disaster, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated that such incidents are “heartbreaking and serve as a lesson.” The state government has deployed additional personnel and sought reinforcements from central paramilitary forces, including the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Security Force (BSF).

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Maha Kumbh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna, announced plans to divide the festival site into more sectors and increase security at the Sangam, where the Ganga and Yamuna converge. He also emphasized efforts to reduce pilgrims' turnaround time in the bathing area.

Witnesses to the stampede described how limited exit points exacerbated the crisis. “People were asking police to open the barricades to other routes as it was suffocating to stand there for almost an hour. We couldn’t breathe,” said Jagwanti Devi, a devotee caught in the stampede.

The state government has also directed officials not to “unnecessarily” close pontoon bridges, which serve as key links between the Sangam and the akhada areas. Senior officials, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh and Director General of Police Prashant Kumar, have reached Prayagraj to assess the situation.

On Thursday, an estimated 20 million devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam by 8 PM, marking a relatively lower turnout following the tragedy.

A three-member judicial commission, led by former Allahabad High Court judge Harsh Kumar, has been formed to investigate the stampede. The panel, which also includes former Director General of Police (DGP) VK Gupta and retired IAS officer DK, is set to visit the site and submit its report within a month.

The Maha Kumbh, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, continues under heightened security as authorities work to prevent further incidents.

