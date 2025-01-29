Stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela on Mauni Amavasya, Several Feared Dead

A stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Wednesday, amid a massive gathering for Mauni Amavasya, has led to fears of multiple casualties. As thousands of devotees thronged the ghats for the sacred dip in the Ganga, crowd pressure escalated, resulting in chaos.

According to sources, at least 15 bodies have been brought to the central hospital inside the Mela grounds, while several injured individuals are receiving medical treatment.

The incident occurred as the Mauni Amavasya ‘Amrit Snan’ - one of the holiest rituals of the festival - drew an overwhelming number of pilgrims. The sheer volume of people at the Triveni Sangam and surrounding ghats made it challenging for authorities to manage the crowd. In response to the situation, the Mela administration urged devotees to return, prioritizing safety measures.

Following the tragedy, Akharas decided to call off their traditional ‘Amrit Snan’ for Mauni Amavasya. However, devotees continued to take dips at various ghats despite the administration’s advisories.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation and has spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath twice within an hour regarding the developments. He has directed immediate relief efforts. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also assured the state government of full support from the Centre.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged devotees to avoid the ghat nearest to Maa Ganga and instead follow administrative directives to ensure safety. He also appealed to pilgrims not to heed rumours and cooperate with authorities in maintaining order.

Rescue operations are underway, and the administration continues to manage the situation on the ground.