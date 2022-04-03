Maharashtra: 11 Coaches of LTT-Jaynagar Pawan Express Derail

As many as 11 coaches of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT)-Jaynagar Pawan Express derailed near Nashik in Maharashtra on Sunday afternoon.

According to ANI reports, the incident took place at around 3:10 pm between Lahavit and Devlali in the Bhusaval division.

An accident relief train from Manmad, accident relief medical equipment from Bhusaval and a medical van from Igatpuri were rushed to the spot soon after the incident, said central railway CPRO.

No casualty has been reported so far in the incident. However, two minor injury cases have emerged. Both the injured are given primary treatment.

Due to the incident, three trains-- 12109 (CSMT-MMR), 12110 (MMR-CSMT) and 11401 (CSMT-ADB) have been cancelled while three other trains have been diverted.

The railways have also launched a helpline number at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station 55993. The number for MTNL is 02222694040 and the public helpline number is 0253-2465816.

Also Read: Assam: Woman’s Body Recovered in Teok