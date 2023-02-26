Nagaland: Bus Carrying 33 Meets With Accident, Several Injured

A bus carrying around 32 passengers met with an accident in Nagaland’s Keyake on Saturday morning. The accident took place as the bus was on its way from Dimapur to Satakha in the Zunheboto district.

Kohima Police in Nagaland, as quoted by Eastern Mirror said that the incident took place at around 10.45 am on Saturday when the bus went off the road and fell down a height of about 85 feet at Keyake near Seikhazou in Kohima.

As per reports, the bus hit a stationary taxi which had three passengers inside. Having caused the accident, the driver of the bus is now reportedly absconding.

According to Nagaland Police, as many as 27 people were injured in the accident. Four of the injured people were admitted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) but are said to be in stable condition.

Reports also mentioned that the injured people were admitted to Oking Hospital and Naga Hospital Authority Kohima (NHAK) for further treatment.

Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the passengers were headed for their respective villages to vote in the upcoming Nagaland assembly elections on February 27.