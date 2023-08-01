Maharashtra: 15 Killed, More Feared Trapped as Girder Launching Machine Collapses

In a tragic incident, at least 15 workers were killed after girder machine fell on them during construction of the third phase of Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Tuesday.
The machine is a special-purpose mobile gantry crane used in bridge construction.
Following the mishap, two National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams were deployed to the site for rescue operations. At least five are feared to be trapped inside the collapsed structure, the NDRF said.
Police and fire brigade personnel along with local agencies are also engaged in the rescue operation. The death toll is likely to rise.