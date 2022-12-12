Maharashtra: 2 Students Dead, 48 Injured After Bus Overturns in Raigad

Two students were killed and several others critically injured after a bus carrying 48 students overturned in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Sunday evening.

The injured students were rushed to a nearby hospital immediately after the accident, where two students were declared dead.

The two deceased students have been identified as Hritika Khanna (17) and Raj Mhatre (16).

The incident occurred at around 8 pm near the Magic Point on the Khopoli Ghat in Raigad.

According to the Raigad Police, the students were returning to Chembur after a picnic. Suddenly the driver lost control of the bus and it overturned.

A case has been registered in this regard.