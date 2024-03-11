Maharashtra and Assam Police Collaborate to Apprehend Cyber Criminal in Sontoli

Maharashtra Police on Sunday apprehended a cyber criminal Mujammel Haque with the help of Kamrup's Sontoli Police from Badla Pathar locality.
The joint operation between Maharashtra and Sontoli police led to the arrest of the wanted criminal Mujammel Haque, who was sought in connection with several cyber crimes.
Mujammel Haque, son of Ainul Haque was apprehended based on information received at Mumbai's DB Marg Police Station under case number 43/24. The successful operation was carried out with the collaboration and coordination between Mumbai and Sontoli police departments.
The arrest of Mujammel Haque marks a significant breakthrough in the efforts to curb criminal activities crossing state borders.
Maharashtra Police, in conjunction with Sontoli Police, continues its relentless pursuit of justice, ensuring the safety and security of citizens across regions.
Mujammel Haque will be handed over to the authorities in Maharashtra for further legal proceedings. His arrest signifies the commitment of law enforcement agencies in thwarting criminal activities and upholding the rule of law.