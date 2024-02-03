Maharashtra BJP MLA Fires At Shiv Sena Leader Inside Police Station, Arrested

Shiv Sena (Shinde) faction leader Mahesh Gaikwad was allegedly shot at by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ganesh Gaikwad in Maharashtra's Ulhasnagar on Friday night.
The incident reportedly took place inside the cabin of a senior police official at the Hill Line Police Station where the two political leaders along with their supporters had gathered to file a complaint over a long-standing land dispute.
A quarrel broke out between both parties following which Ganesh Gaikwad brandished his firearm and shot four rounds at Mahesh Gaikwad, reported India Today quoting sources. Shiv Sena MLA Rahul Patil was also reportedly injured in the incident.
Both leaders of the Shiv Sena are currently undergoing treatment at the Jupiter Hospital in Thane. On the other hand, Ganesh Gaikwad was subsequently arrested and taken into police custody and his firearm was also seized by the police.
According to the information at hand, Mahesh Gaikwad was initially rushed to Mira Hospital in Ulhasnagar. However, he was shifted to Jupiter Hospital in Thane at around 11 pm as his condition became critical.
The supporters of the Shiv Sena leader gathered at the Jupiter Hospital amid a tense atmosphere. "Maharashtra is being turned into a jungle raj" remarked Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey after the incident.
Dubey said, "The firing incident happened inside a police station. BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad fired at the leader of Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena leader. Just imagine, how our state Maharashtra is being turned into a jungle raj."
Meanwhile, Ganesh Gaikwad has said over a phone call to a news channel that he will accept whatever decision the court takes on the incident. Gaikwad further leveled allegations of corruption against the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde saying crime has increased under his governance.
He alleged that Eknath Shinde will "betray" the BJP. "Eknath Shinde betrayed Uddhav Thackeray and he is going to commit the same betrayal with the BJP. Eknath Shinde has also embezzled lakhs of rupees from me. Whatever decision the court takes regarding this incident, I will accept," the BJP MLA said.
He further stated his desire to assure the public that he is innocent and emphasized that their trust in him will persist because they are familiar with his character.