Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut Faces Sedition Charges For 'Objectionable Article' On PM Modi

An FIR was then lodged against Sanjay Raut under sections 153 A, 505 B and 124 A (sedition) of the IPC.

Following a complaint filed against him for an alleged controversial article in 'Saamana', Sanjay Raut has raised concerns about the democratic rights of politicians in India. He has pointed to recent comments made by Amit Shah regarding former PM Nehru and questioned whether a similar case will be filed against him as well.