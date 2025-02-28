Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' Office Gets Bomb Threat from Pak Number

Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday received a WhatsApp message from a Pakistani number, threatening to attack Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, officials confirmed.

According to Mumbai Police, the sender identified himself as Malik Shahbaz Humayun Raza. "Mumbai Traffic Police received a WhatsApp message from a Pakistani number sent by a person introducing himself as Malik Shahbaz Humayun Raza, threatening to attack Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis," police stated.

Following the threat, Worli Police registered a case and launched an investigation. Authorities are actively tracing the origins of the message and assessing potential security risks.

This incident comes days after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also received a death threat on February 21. Addressing the matter, Shinde remained unfazed, stating that such threats were not new to him.

"Threats have come before too. I received multiple threats when dance bars were shut down. There were even assassination attempts, but I was never afraid. Naxalites had also threatened me, but I did not bow down. In fact, I played a key role in launching the first industrial project in Gadchiroli," Shinde said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police recently arrested two individuals from Buldhana in connection with an email threatening to bomb the Deputy CM’s car. Further investigations into both cases are ongoing.