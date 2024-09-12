Maharashtra CM Donates Rs 10 Crore During Assam CM's Visit

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde’s official residence, Varsha, for Ganesh darshan on Wednesday night.
The visit, scheduled from around 8 PM to 9 PM, included Ganesh darshan, participation in aarti, and a private meal between the two leaders.
An official spokesperson confirmed that the meeting lasted approximately half an hour, though the specific topics of their discussion were not disclosed. It was noted that Sarma and Shinde have had a longstanding acquaintance.
In a notable gesture of support, Shinde donated Rs 10 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund
“Hon'ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri @mieknathshinde donated ₹10cr to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. HCM Dr @himantabiswa received the cheque and thanked his counterpart for this generous contribution which will greatly help in aiding the affected people of Assam,” CMO posted on X.
Additionally, NCP leaders Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and senior party leader Praful Patel also visited Shinde’s residence.