Maharashtra: Collision Between 2 Buses Leaves 6 Dead, 25 Injured

At least six people including two women were killed and another 25 people were injured after two luxury travel buses collided on national highway 6 in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district on Saturday morning.
According to initial reports, the accident took place at around 2.30 am on a flyover in Malkapur town in the district, PTI said quoting police official.
Four to five people are said to be in a critical condition. A senior police official told PTI, “The accident happened when one bus, going to Hingoli on Amarnath pilgrimage, collided with another bus going towards Nashik.”
He said that the bus was traveling towards Nashik when it tried to overtake a truck and collided with an oncoming bus from the other side.
Police authorities rushed to scene of the incident after receiving information and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital for treatment. Movement of vehicles was disrupted and traffic was affected on the route as a result of the accident.
It may be noted that earlier this month, at least 26 people were killed and several others were injured after a bus caught fire on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway in Maharashtra. The bus was traveling from Yavatmal to Pune.
The incident took place at around 2 am in the Buldhana district of Maharashtra. In the aftermath of the incident, the government announced a sum of Rs 5 lakhs as compensation for the families of the victims.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the site of the accident alongside Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Chief Minister also ordered an inquiry into the matter.