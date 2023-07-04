National

Tragic Accident in Maharashtra Claims 15 Lives; Over 20 Injured

The incident occurred on Tuesday morning when a container truck collided with four vehicles before crashing into a hotel along the Mumbai-Agra highway near Palasner village.
A horrifying accident in Maharashtra's Dhule district claimed the lives of at least 15 people and left more than 20 injured. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning when a container truck collided with four vehicles before crashing into a hotel along the Mumbai-Agra highway near Palasner village.

According to police reports, the brakes of the truck malfunctioned, causing the driver to lose control. The truck struck two motorcycles, a car, and another container from behind before slamming into the hotel and overturning. Some victims were individuals waiting at a nearby bus stop.

Authorities were immediately informed, and police arrived at the scene. The injured were swiftly transported to hospitals in Shirpur and Dhule for treatment.

